Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,311,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 711% from the previous session’s volume of 161,725 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.73% and a negative net margin of 4,875.48%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 821,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 237,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 350,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 176,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

