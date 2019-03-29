Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,146,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 319,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director D Maybank Hagood acquired 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.34 per share, for a total transaction of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Spilman, Jr. sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $92,352.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,683.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company had a trading volume of 79,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/swaine-leidel-wealth-services-llc-takes-1-64-million-position-in-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.