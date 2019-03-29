Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,937,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $477,939,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 25,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.89, for a total value of $10,514,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.42. 6,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,444. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.49.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

