SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is a hygiene and forest company. Its business segments consist of Personal Care, Tissue business and Forest Products business. It provides incontinence care, baby diapers, feminine care, publication papers, pulp, solid-wood products, toilet paper, kitchen rolls, facial tissue, handkerchiefs and napkins. Its main brands include Tena, Pequenin, Libresse, Nosotras, Nana, Velvet, Edet, Regio, Tork, Zewa, Tempo, Libero, Drypers and Saba, among others. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of SVCBY stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $544.57 million for the quarter. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (SVCBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.