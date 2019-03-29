SureRemit (RMT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,280.00

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $13,280.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00408253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.55 or 0.01572847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00230010 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SureRemit

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

