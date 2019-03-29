Suntrust Banks Inc. Takes $1.34 Million Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (IYK)

Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 73 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,611. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.38 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

