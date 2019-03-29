Suntrust Banks Inc. Acquires 4,033 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 146.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,786 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 370.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 56,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 222,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,028,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $291.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.07.

SIVB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.03. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.89 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 19.90%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total transaction of $889,328.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $416,793.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,617 shares of company stock worth $4,096,266 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

