Sumo Group’s (SUMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Sumo Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.14 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.44).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

