SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 44.18% and a net margin of 17.27%.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

