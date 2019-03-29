Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SMLP opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.33 and a beta of 1.81. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

