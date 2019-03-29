Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Given a €47.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.80 ($63.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.11 ($72.22).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

ETR SAX opened at €51.35 ($59.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 30.57. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a twelve month high of €63.90 ($74.30).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.