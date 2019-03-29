Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. 180,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,349. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

