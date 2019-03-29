Stornoway Diamond (SWYDF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.