Stornoway Diamond (SWYDF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
About Stornoway Diamond
Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
