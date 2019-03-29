Stornoway Diamond (SWYDF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

About Stornoway Diamond

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard diamond project located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.