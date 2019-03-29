StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Buys $56,186.02 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 15,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,186.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 33,449 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,764.77.

On Monday, March 18th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 377 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413.75.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 28,763 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,573.62.

On Friday, March 15th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,304 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,316.96.

On Friday, March 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,006.54.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,931.52.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $188,296.66.

Shares of STON stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 202.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,384,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 505,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

