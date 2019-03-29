StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) Major Shareholder Acquires $124,764.77 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Axar Capital Management L.P. bought 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $124,764.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Axar Capital Management L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 15,023 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,186.02.

On Monday, March 18th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 377 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,413.75.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 28,763 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $107,573.62.

On Friday, March 15th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,304 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $27,316.96.

On Friday, March 8th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 7,221 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $27,006.54.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 12,616 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $46,931.52.

On Thursday, February 28th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 29,467 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $110,206.58.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 66,400 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $248,336.00.

On Friday, February 22nd, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 11,454 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $41,463.48.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased 54,421 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $188,296.66.

STON stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 202.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 2,514.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in StoneMor Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneMor Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 188,965 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

