Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Trinseo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,498.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.56. 1,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,125. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Trinseo had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Trinseo to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

