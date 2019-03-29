Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tennant (TNC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in Tennant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,271,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tennant by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

TNC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.15. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,397. Tennant has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-boosts-stake-in-tennant-tnc.html.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.