Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Seattle Genetics Call Options (SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,541% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.36). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,444 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,373 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Seattle Genetics to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-seattle-genetics-call-options-sgen.html.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.