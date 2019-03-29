Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades WABCO (WBC) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WABCO (NYSE:WBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $137.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WBC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WABCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of WABCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WABCO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WABCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WABCO from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 26,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,578. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. WABCO had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $911.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WABCO will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 1,145 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.93, for a total value of $138,464.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,747.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,730,000 after acquiring an additional 378,995 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 69,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 6,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.