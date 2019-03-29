Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) a $34.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of RYTM traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.43. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $309,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,840 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $280,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

