Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $249,220.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,305.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,842 shares of company stock valued at $728,599 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

ALB stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Albemarle Co. (ALB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/stifel-financial-corp-lowers-stake-in-albemarle-co-alb.html.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.