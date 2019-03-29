Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.57 Million Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 375,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. 16,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,163. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

