Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 489 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Andeavor Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,726,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,140,000 after buying an additional 1,187,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,451,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,131 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,764,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,805,000 after purchasing an additional 613,411 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,188,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Andeavor Logistics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,670,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANDX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Andeavor Logistics from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shares of NYSE:ANDX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,657. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.48 million. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 489 Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/stifel-financial-corp-acquires-489-shares-of-andeavor-logistics-lp-andx.html.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.