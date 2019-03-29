Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,238,978 shares of company stock worth $1,405,884,330. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. 1,033,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,851,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $106.21. The company has a market cap of $287.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

