Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.01.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

