Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.01.
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50.
In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
