Standpoint Research Downgrades ICICI Bank (IBN) to Hold

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
IBN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,233. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.49.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
