Standpoint Research Downgrades ICICI Bank (IBN) to Hold

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ICICI Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

IBN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 154,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,233. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.95. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 80,158,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,113,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,032 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,945,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,367,000 after purchasing an additional 328,870 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,529,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426,347 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,555,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,570 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

