Standard Lithium (SLL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Standard Lithium Ltd (CVE:SLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 190250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright set a C$3.20 target price on Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $66.07 million and a PE ratio of 19.29.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

