St. Joe (JOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Notably, the company is making strategic moves to enhance its portfolio of income-producing properties and focus on recurring operating-income opportunities. This will likely create long-term value for its shareholders. Further, the company’s emphasis on cost discipline is likely to support its bottom-line performance. Additionally, non-strategic asset sale will provide the company with substantial liquidity, which can be deployed for developmental needs.Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration are its concerns. Additionally, stiff competition with other developers negatively impacts the company’s ability to lease properties at favorable terms. “

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 1.04. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in St. Joe by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in St. Joe by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.