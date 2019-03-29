St. Joe (JOE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Notably, the company is making strategic moves to enhance its portfolio of income-producing properties and focus on recurring operating-income opportunities. This will likely create long-term value for its shareholders. Further, the company’s emphasis on cost discipline is likely to support its bottom-line performance. Additionally, non-strategic asset sale will provide the company with substantial liquidity, which can be deployed for developmental needs.Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration are its concerns. Additionally, stiff competition with other developers negatively impacts the company’s ability to lease properties at favorable terms. “
Shares of JOE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.91 million, a PE ratio of 98.53 and a beta of 1.04. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $19.40.
St. Joe Company Profile
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.