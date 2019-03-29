SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,123.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after buying an additional 271,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,849.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 212,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.27.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

