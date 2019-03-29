Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 117.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Genomic Health worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 38.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 66,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Genomic Health by 38.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

GHDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. CIBC began coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

GHDX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $69.18. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,129. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genomic Health news, insider James J. Vaughn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,815,099 shares of company stock worth $134,115,381. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/squarepoint-ops-llc-has-2-58-million-position-in-genomic-health-inc-ghdx.html.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.