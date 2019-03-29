Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 295.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $42,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Square by 11,275.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,998,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,082,000 after buying an additional 1,980,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $7,735,867.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,271,126 shares of company stock worth $90,373,073. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Square from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Square to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.98.

SQ opened at $74.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

