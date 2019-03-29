SportyCo (SPF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,921.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. SportyCo has a market cap of $168,041.00 and approximately $1,921.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00404617 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.01579407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00237137 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006979 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003302 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,985,795 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbe, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.