Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPWH. ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

