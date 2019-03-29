Spirit AeroSystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,157% compared to the average daily volume of 399 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $1,387,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,672.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,198. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

