SpaceCoin (SPACE) Price Hits $0.0040

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. SpaceCoin has a market capitalization of $97,913.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000308 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,430.78 or 2.80414601 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00114269 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,517,665 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SpaceCoin is spacecoin.info

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

