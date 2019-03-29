Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,699,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,287,000 after buying an additional 153,575 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,199,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,323,000 after buying an additional 6,119,137 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 7,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,154,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after buying an additional 4,101,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,788,000 after buying an additional 319,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,297,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,138,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.73. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1743 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/sowell-financial-services-llc-purchases-shares-of-63603-vanguard-scotts-vanguard-short-term-vcsh.html.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.