Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Position Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,914,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,987,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Chestnut sold 1,700 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $142,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,563.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $117,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,987.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

