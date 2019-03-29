Sothebys (BID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Get Sothebys alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sothebys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Sidoti raised shares of Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sothebys in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

BID stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sothebys has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $375.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sothebys news, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $118,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the 4th quarter worth about $24,710,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the 4th quarter worth about $21,729,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,282,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 338,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 266,753 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sothebys by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 379,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,362 shares during the period.

About Sothebys

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sothebys (BID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.