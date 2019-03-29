Sojourn Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Sojourn has a market cap of $113,909.00 and $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sojourn coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sojourn Profile

Sojourn (CRYPTO:SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net . Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

