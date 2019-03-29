Smith & Nephew Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,674 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 750% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/smith-nephew-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-snn.html.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.