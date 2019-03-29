Smart Global (SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Smart Global updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.34-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Smart Global alerts:

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,032 shares of company stock worth $1,088,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 961,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/smart-global-sgh-releases-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-12-eps.html.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.