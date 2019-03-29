Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.56.

SFS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Smart & Final Stores from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of SFS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 274,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.76. Smart & Final Stores has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.40.

Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Smart & Final Stores had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart & Final Stores will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smart & Final Stores by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart & Final Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

