SM Energy Co (SM) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.05

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) declared a semiannual dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SM Energy to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

SM stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 573.33 and a beta of 3.11.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. MKM Partners started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on SM Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

