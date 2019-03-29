Sirona Biochem (SBM) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 391,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 million and a P/E ratio of -24.29.

In other news, Director Howard Jarman Verrico sold 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,037.50.

About Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

