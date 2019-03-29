Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.70. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

