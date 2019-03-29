Silver Spruce Resources (SSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.05

Silver Spruce Resources Inc (CVE:SSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 964500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,306.44.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and other base and precious minerals, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship projects include the Kay Mine project covering an area of 470.84 acres located in Yavapai Country, Arizona, the United States; and the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectares situated in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

