Signify NV (LIGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.95 ($27.85).

LIGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

