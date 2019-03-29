Signify (LIGHT) PT Set at €21.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.95 ($27.85).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

