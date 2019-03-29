Sientra (SIEN) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Craig Hallum Analysts

Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIEN. BidaskClub raised Sientra from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Sientra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair cut Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sientra has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sientra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Sientra by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 522,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.