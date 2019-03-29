Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.10. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 6543902 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)
Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
