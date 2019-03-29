Sibanye Gold (SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $4.10. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 6543902 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBGL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

